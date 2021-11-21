Jets-Dolphins Prediction: Will Joe Flacco Lead New York to a Victory?

The Jets will turn to their fourth quarterback of the season on Sunday, following veteran Joe Flacco into battle with the visiting Dolphins.

Just over a year ago, Flacco was under center when New York traveled to Miami for their first matchup with the Dolphins of the season, filling in for Sam Darnold. That game turned out to be one of the Jets' worst performances of the season, a campaign that featured 14 brutal losses.

Jets head coach Robert Saleh believes Sunday's showdown at MetLife Stadium will be different, leaning on Flacco's experience to execute the game plan against a dynamic Dolphins defense. It's easier said than done, though.

That in mind, here's our weekly score prediction with some analysis for this Week 11 clash between two AFC East opponents.

Max Goodman's prediction: Jets 17, Dolphins 25

The avenue for the Jets to put points on the board in this game is crystal clear.

Miami loves to bring pressure, relying heavily on their elite defensive backs to hold it down in the secondary. Flacco and the Jets need to execute on quick routes, putting the football in the hands of playmakers like Michael Carter, Elijah Moore and more with space to run.

If Flacco can get rid of the football efficiently, something we all saw from Mike White a few weeks ago in an upset win over the Bengals, New York's offense could find some momentum early, moving the chains and staying within the game.

That in mind, I think Flacco will have a relatively solid game under center. Saleh assured that this is Flacco's game, so I don't think White will be coming off the bench either (barring an injury, of course).

I've got Flacco throwing for 250 yards with a touchdown, plenty of those passing yards coming after the catch. Not sure how much top wideout Corey Davis is going to factor into this game over the top, but I can see New York utilizing Carter, Moore and even Ty Johnson quite a bit in the passing game.

On the other side, it's still difficult to bet on this Jets defense. Miami hasn't set the league on fire with their performances on offense this year. In fact, they average just 17.7 points per game, better than only four other teams. But New York has been hit so hard with injuries this season and even if the Dolphins aren't a powerhouse, we're still talking about Gang Green's defense, the worst in football and possibly the worst in franchise history.

I know I predicted that last week's game against the Bills wouldn't be a blowout, but this week that prophecy will come true. It'll be New York's first one-possession game since their win over Cincinnati back in Week 8.

The difference in this game will be a trend that Jets fans have grown accustomed to this year. Gang Green will start slow, getting used to Flacco leading the offense while the Dolphins wreak havoc up front early and often.

By the time Flacco and the offense find a rhythm, Miami will already be up two scores. Flacco is as experienced as it gets, so he knows what it takes to lead a comeback, but getting his first start in a year, trying to prove he still deserves an opportunity at this level, I think he'll try to make things happen with his arm a few times, tossing two interceptions down the field.

Last year in this matchup, Flacco was picked off by Xavien Howard. Howard will get to him again, showing why he's one of the best corners in the game.

