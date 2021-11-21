Jets vs. Dolphins Live Score Updates

Making his 176th career start, Joe Flacco has an opportunity to prove himself and lead the Jets to their third win of the season.

As much as the Dolphins have struggled this season as well, and resemble the Jets in certain overall team statistics, it won't be easy for New York on Sunday.

The Jets have to find a way to counter Miami's aggressive defensive scheme, a unit that puts pressure on the quarterback and makes plays in the secondary. Can Flacco execute Gang Green's game plan and keep the chains moving or will the Jets stumble and turn the ball over early and often?

One change to keep an eye on is on the offensive line. Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, who was acquired from the Chiefs ahead of the trade deadline, is starting at right guard on Sunday afternoon over Greg Van Roten, as first reported by Connor Hughes of The Athletic.

As we get set for kickoff, and what could be a close contest between two division rivals, here is some related reading from Jets Country:

First Quarter

9:09: Jets 0, Dolphins 7

Under six minutes into the game and the Jets are already down 7-0. Jaylen Waddle runs in a touchdown from one yard out. New York's defense had no answers, which isn't a good sign early on.

3:00: Jets 7, Dolphins 7

Ashtyn Davis picks off an errant pass from Tua Tagovailoa and on the first play of New York's subsequent drive, Michael Carter runs it down to the one yard line, the longest rush of the season (39 yards). That sets up a game-tying touchdown pass to Jamison Crowder on fourth down.

The Jets were driving and had incredible field position in the red zone, but a free rusher blasted Flacco on his blind side, forcing a fumble. Momentum killer for New York. We knew Miami was going to blitz and here's the first time they've gotten home and made an impact.