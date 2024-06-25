New York Jets Must Sign This Former Pro Bowl Pass-Rusher
With the 2024 NFL season right around the corner, the New York Jets are going through a very stressful situation with one of their key defensive players.
After acquiring edge rusher Haason Reddick this offseason, it was expected that the two had an agreement for him to play without getting a long-term extension. However, after the Jets traded away two of their other edge rushers, Reddick decided to play hardball and push for a new deal now.
It seems likely that the two sides will be able to work something out, but New York should still look to bolster the position with one free agent in particular.
Yannick Ngakoue is still available late in free agency. He may not be the star that he once was, but the Jets should bring him in on a one-year deal to provide depth and insurance.
During the 2023 season with the Chicago Bears, Ngakoue ended up playing in 13 games. He racked up 22 total tackles to go along with four sacks.
Back in 2022 with the Indianapolis Colts, Ngakoue had a much bigger role. He ended up with 29 tackles, 9.5 sacks, and a forced fumble.
Granted, he's not putting up superstar numbers, but just two years ago he was a legitimate pass-rushing threat. Recording 9.5 sacks is not an easy thing to do.
New York knows just how important it is to have depth. Reddick could end up causing more issues or an injury could happen. Ngakoue is the kind of veteran piece that can save a season if something bad happens.
At 29 years old, Ngakoue still has some good football left to be played. Even if he doesn't earn a large role, he will stay ready to play whenever his number is called.
If the Jets want to be legitimate Super Bowl threats, they need to bring in as much talent as they can.
Signing Ngakoue would not break the bank for New York. A one-year deal for a veteran player who has a proven track record is not something to be hesitant about doing.
The Jets may not have any interest in Ngakoue at all. They may feel comfortable with what they have on the edge.
However, if they want to add depth and protect themselves from further issues, they should strongly consider signing the former star. Who knows, he might even be able to earn playing time right off the bat.