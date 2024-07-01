New York Jets Must Sign This Perfect Fit Free Agent
The New York Jets are preparing for the start of training camp this season. While they have a roster that they're comfortable with, there is no question that there are still some positions that could be upgraded.
One of those positions is in the defensive secondary at safety. They have two solid safeties in Chuck Clark and Tony Adams. However, there is room for improvement.
Should Joe Douglas and the front office want to pursue an upgrade, there is one free agent that would fit perfectly and offer a major upgrade.
Justin Simmons is somehow still available in free agency. After being released earlier in the offseason by the Denver Broncos, no one has picked him up.
Despite still being available this late in the offseason, Simmons is a bonafide star. He has been one of the most productive safeties in the NFL in recent years. The Jets should strongly consider pursuing him.
During the 2023 season with the Broncos, Simmons ended up recording 70 total tackles to go along with a sack, two forced fumbles, a fumble recovery, three interceptions, and eight defended passes.
Those numbers give a glimpse at just how impactful the 30-year-old safety can be. He can make plays in every single facet of a safeties responsibility.
Simmons is a sure tackler, he's a hard hitter, and he can make plays in coverage. Those are all qualities that New York could use in their defensive backfield.
Looking at the offseason that the Jets have put together, they have left no stone unturned to improve the roster. They have brought in multiple offensive linemen, wide receiver Mike Williams, pass-rusher Haason Reddick, defensive lineman Javon Kinlaw, and many other key pieces.
It's clear that New York is going all-in on the 2024 season. With Aaron Rodgers getting back on the field, the Jets clearly believe that they can be a Super Bowl contender.
Assuming that they do truly believe that, Simmons would be the icing on the cake for what has been a nearly perfect offseason.
While New York has not been connected to Simmons officially yet, the fit would make a ton of sense. It will be interesting to see who ends up signing the veteran safety. The Jets should be that team.