Jets-Saints Prediction: Can New York Defeat New Orleans Despite a Barrage of Injuries?

Looking to halt a five-game losing streak, the Saints march into MetLife Stadium on Sunday afternoon, set to take on the Jets.

New Orleans began this season 5-2, defeating a slew of postseason powerhouses and establishing some footing in the NFC playoff race. It's been another story for Sean Payton's bunch since Week 8, though.

After two close losses to the Falcons and Titans, New Orleans has lost handily in each of the last three weeks.

Now, they'll take the field against a lowly opponent that's battling a barrage of injuries.

The Jets won't have their three best playmakers on offense this week. Corey Davis is out for the year after core muscle surgery, Elijah Moore was placed on injury reserve with a quad and Michael Carter is still out with an ankle sprain.

With Taysom Hill and Alvin Kamara healthy, all signs point toward another battle in the trenches on Sunday, a test for New York's defense to limit the Saints' rushing attack. The question is, can the Jets show some resilience on defense for the first time in a while and can rookie quarterback Zach Wilson make it happen through the air without his favorite targets?

That in mind, here is our score prediction for this week's showdown, with some analysis as to what we'll see between the Jets and Saints at MetLife Stadium.

Max Goodman's prediction: Jets 20, Saints 24

This game will be closer than some people anticipate.

On paper, this is a perfect contest for the Saints to bounce back emphatically and blow past the Jets. Playing for the first time since Week 9, Kamara can do what he does best, pounding the rock to beat down on New York's lowly defense.

But I'm not entirely convinced that this Saints defense is going to suffocate New York's aerial attack, even with Davis, Moore and Carter on the sidelines. We've seen sparks from Jamison Crowder, Keelan Cole and Braxton Berrios this year that lend me to believe that Wilson and the Jets will still find a way to move the football through the air.

Considering the Saints are better at defending the run than the pass, I don't think we'll see New York run the ball too much, especially in the second half. Tevin Coleman is out this week as well, meaning Ty Johnson, Austin Walter and La'Mical Perine will occupy the backfield on Sunday. For a team that posts the third-lowest total of rushing yards per game (84.7), missing your top two backs doesn't necessarily bode well.

The Saints have given up just 96.4 rushing yards per game this season. Only four other teams average a lower amount on defense in 2021. They should be able to hold New York down in that category on Sunday.

On the other hand, New Orleans permits 250.1 passing yards per game while the Jets average 242.3 passing yards per game (12th-best mark in football).

I can see Wilson throwing for 250-plus in this game, letting it fly throughout the second half. Crowder will be leaned on heavily, leading the Jets in targets and eclipsing the 100-yard mark thanks to his reliability and veteran presence.

Kamara should be able to reach 100 yards on the ground, or at least around there. It's hard to place too much faith in this Jets' defense after the way they've been dismantled this year.

The difference here will be the turnover margin and the performance of Hill in the pocket. We know what he can do with his legs, but after his four-interception performance last week against Dallas, New Orleans could allow the Jets to hang around if they are careless with the football.

For some reason, I think the Jets will show signs of improvement on defense and make some plays both up front and in the secondary. Counting on that unit to produce a comprehensive performance, however, isn't a safe bet at all. New Orleans will still put points on the board and if Kamara is truly healthy, he'll rush for at least one touchdown while allowing New Orleans to dominate the time of possession.

If you've followed the Jets this year, you're conditioned to the fact that something will go wrong to prevent New York from sealing the deal in a winnable contest. Either the defense will fail across the board when it matters most, Wilson will turn the ball over too much, the offense will either start slow or disappear late, the kicking team will leave points on the board or we'll witness something to the tune of "all of the above."

On the bright side, a loss on Sunday will help the Jets as they continue to jockey for position in the 2022 NFL draft order.

