New York Jets or New York Giants: Who's Been Worse This Season?
There hasn't been much winning at MetLife Stadium recently.
The New York Jets and New York Giants have both been terrible for a while now, but this season has been particularly ugly.
Entering Week 12, the Jets are 3-8 and tied with the New England Patriots for last place in the AFC East. They've lost seven of their last eight games, and they've already fired their head coach and general manager.
Meanwhile, the Giants have been even worse. They're 2-8, have lost five straight games and are mired in last place in the NFC East. They also just cut their $160 million quarterback, Daniel Jones, in favor of backup Tommy DeVito.
With one more loss, both teams will clinch a losing season. It will be the ninth straight losing season for the Jets and the 10th losing season in 12 years for the Giants.
After years of watching horrendous teams, which fanbase has it worse?
Statistically, the Giants have been worse. They have a worse point differential at minus-66 compared to the Jets' minus-38.
Based on that, the Giants' expected record is 3-7, while the Jets' expected record is 4-7.
The Giants have the worst offense in the NFL, ranking dead last in scoring at 15.6 points per game. They've been held to single digits three times and have thrown nearly as many interceptions (seven) as passing touchdowns (eight).
The Jets have also been bad offensively, ranking 26th in both points and yards per game. At least their defense has been solid, ranking 12th in points allowed and seventh in yards allowed.
The Jets have also lost a number of close games, suffering multiple heartbreaking defeats. Two of their eight losses came by a single point, and two others were by a field goal.
With better luck and a younger QB, it's not hard to imagine the Jets being over .500 and potentially playoff-bound, especially in their weak division. Their roster is talented, but Aaron Rodgers has dragged it down rather than elevate it.
The Giants' defense has improved over last year, and their offense has some exciting young pieces like Malik Nabers and Tyrone Tracy. Letting Saquon Barkley leave in free agency was a colossal mistake, however, especially now that he plays for the division-rival Philadelphia Eagles.
Ultimately, both teams' greatest sin was committing to the wrong quarterback. The Giants should have never given Jones that massive contract, and the Jets shouldn't have gone all-in on a past-his-prime Rodgers.
Until both teams get a competent quarterback, expect plenty more losses in their future.