New York Jets 2021 NFL Draft Day 3 Live Updates

After a quiet day on Friday, making just one pick between the second and third rounds, the Jets have a busy day ahead of them on Saturday.

New York is scheduled to make six picks, a prime opportunity for general manager Joe Douglas and head coach Robert Saleh to bolster this roster on both sides of the ball.

Here are the six picks that the Jets will make from the fourth round through the final pick of the draft (barring any trades):

Fourth round, No. 107

Fourth round, No. 143 (from Vikings)

Fifth round, No. 146

Fifth round, No. 154 (from Giants)

Sixth round, No. 186

Sixth round, No. 226 (from Panthers)

To get you up to speed, these are the three players the Jets have picked in the draft up to this point:

First round, No. 2: Zach Wilson, BYU, QB

First round, No. 14: Alijah Vera-Tucker, USC, OG

Second round, No. 34: Elijah Moore, Ole Miss, WR

Taking those three players to start out the draft was a clear initiative by the Jets to improve on offense. New York secured a new franchise quarterback, a guard to protect him and another weapon at Wilson's disposal.

Now, with six picks remaining, expect the Jets to address a few different positions. New York needs to add a cornerback, providing some depth to a secondary that was torn apart routinely a season ago. They'd benefit from an additional edge rusher (after adding Carl Lawson in free agency) along with a linebacker, more offensive linemen and possibly even a running back.

Fourth round

The Jets have their running back. New York takes Michael Carter with the second pick in the fourth round (No. 107 overall), adding another weapon for rookie quarterback Zach Wilson.

They had a chance to pick another UNC RB last night, in Javonte Williams. Carter is a versatile back with playmaking ability, an asset in both the running and passing game. All four of New York's picks thus far have been on offense.

