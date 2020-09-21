New York Jets Struggles Moving the Ball Point to a Lack of Identity on Offense

There is nowhere to go but up for the New York Jets offense, who struggled in a Week 2 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

While the offense was a bit more consistent than in their Week 1 loss at the Buffalo Bills where the Jets punted on their first four possessions, it still was far from effective. Some of this has to do with injuries with three likely starters and potentially major contributors to the offense being out with injury in running back Le’Veon Bell and wide receivers Jamison Crowder and Denzel Mims.

Despite the injuries, and they were prominent for the Jets, Sunday’s 31-13 loss to the 49ers underscored the current state of the Jets offense.

They managed just 277 yards of total offense and 17 first downs. These numbers were only slightly better than the season opener at the Bills.

“I felt like we got a rhythm moving the ball,” quarterback Sam Darnold said after the game in his virtual press conference.

“It was about finishing in the red zone. I think it’s about having consistent plays on second and third down and continuing to move the chains. I felt like, like I said, in the first half we did a good job of that but we have to finish once we get in the red area.”

Darnold was 21-of-32 for 179 yards and a touchdown on Sunday.

The Jets struggles offensively come as the defense had a down day. Physically, they gave up big plays, such as running back Raheem Mostert’s 80-yard touchdown run on the game’s first play from scrimmage.

But the defense also allowed the 49ers to dink and dunk their way down the field, in particular as they raced out to a 21-3 halftime lead. A halftime score, that coincidentally, was the same margin for the Jets as the week before in Buffalo.

The concern over the offense shouldn’t be overstated, given the number of injuries to the team’s playmakers. There also should be a level of patience as four new starting offensive linemen continue to be integrated without the benefit of preseason.

At the end of the day, however, the offense is still struggling and having a difficult time moving the ball.

“I don’t think there’s a point source for that. Obviously, we’re going to go back and again, get better,” wide receiver Braxton Berrios said. “This NFL season is long. We have to have a sense of urgency. It’s Week 2 but we still have to have a sense of urgency.”

The lack of identity is what is most concerning for the Jets at this point. A lack of direction for the offense in Week 2 is understandable considering the injuries and the state of the offensive line.

But not knowing or understanding what the Jets want to do or how they want to attack opposing defenses is what is troubling at this juncture. The lack of clear direction and identity in what is now head coach Adam Gase’s second year with the Jets is the most puzzling part of Sunday’s loss.