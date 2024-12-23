New York Jets' Offensive Efficiency Woes Explained in One Stat
There have been a lot of things contributing to the New York Jets' lack of success during the 2024 season.
Nothing has gone right for the franchise despite optimism coming into the year that the right pieces were finally in place. Putting the blame on a singular unit or player isn’t fair. It has been a collective failure from the start.
Against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 16, the Jets had some miscues offensively that certainly didn’t help. Aaron Rodgers was sacked only once, but fumbled on the play and set their opponents up for the go-ahead and game-winning touchdown.
Miscommunications and not being on the same page has plagued the offense at times throughout the campaign. On Sunday, it happened at inopportune times, with untimely drops and miscues led to turning the ball over on downs three times.
Each time that occurred, Los Angeles would take full advantage and convert the opportunities into points, resulting in a 19-9 win. The defense was put in a tough spot, either defending a short field or having to deal with a sudden change of possession.
A lack of execution like that has been costly, as Rodgers has not consistently been able to elevate his level of performance to get the offense over the hump. It has led to some incredibly disappointing losses.
Sunday was another one of them, as a stat shared by Rich Cimini of ESPN hammers home just how close things have been to being different in 2024.
The Jets outgained the Rams in total yardage 321-242 in Week 16. It was the sixth consecutive time that New York had outgained their opponent and still found a way to lose the game.
As Cimini shared, that is the longest in-season streak since the Jacksonville Jaguars did it nine consecutive outings in 2021. This season, the Jets are only 1-6 when outgaining their opponents.
That just epitomizes how much of a struggle it has been all year for Gang Green.
When one facet of their team is clicking, another falters. The offense moves the ball up and down the field, but then the offense cannot get a stop.
Or, like on Sunday against Los Angeles, the defense does what it can with the disadvantages they faced. But, then the offense cannot put the ball in the end zone or their kicking woes pop up again.
That level of inefficiency would be difficult for any team to overcome. But for a team that is dealing with as many injuries as the Jets, and with an interim head coach, it has made an already tough situation that much more impossible to overcome.