New York Jets Offensive Triplets Receivers High Ranking Entering NFL Season
The New York Jets get quarterback Aaron Rodgers back from his Achilles tendon injury and the 40-year-old is aiming to have a great season.
But he’ll have help. Many see running back Breece Hall and wide receiver Garrett Wilson among the best at their position in the game.
Put the three together and you have … one of the best set of offensive triples in the NFL going into the season?
NFL.com tried to answer that question by ranking each team’s triplets now that rosters are basically set going into the regular season.
The parameters were straightforward, including the idea of ensuring that there was “star power” at all three spots, referencing the original “Triplets” — Dallas Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman, running back Emmitt Smith and wide receiver Michael Irvin.
The top set belonged to the Philadelphia Eagles, with quarterback Jalen Hurts, running back Saquon Barkley and wide receiver A.J. Brown, though the site called them “pass catchers” to allow tight ends to be included, if needed.
The site designated Rodgers, Hall and Wilson as the Jets’ triplets and they came in No. 10 in the rankings, well above the mid-point in the rankings.
Rodgers, of course, is on his way to the Pro Football Hall of Fame once his stellar career ends. But he enters this season coming off one of the worst injuries a quarterback can suffer.
But he has an incredible track record to lean on. He’s thrown for nearly 60,000 yards, with 475 touchdowns and 105 interceptions. The Super Bowl XLV MVP has won four NFL MVP awards, named first-team All-Pro four times and earned 10 Pro Bowl selections. He’s led the NFL in passer rating four times and passing touchdowns twice.
While Rodgers is in the final stanza of his career, Hall and Wilson are the future of the Jets.
Hall missed most of his rookie season with a torn ACL, but in 2023 he rebounded by rushing for 994 yards and five touchdowns. The return of Rodgers should force defenses out of the run fronts he saw a season ago.
Before the Jets, he was an All-Big 12 performer at Iowa State, which led to New York taking him in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft.
Wilson is also entering his third season and he’s already put together a pair of 1,000-yard receiving seasons with seven combined touchdowns. He was named the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2022 after he was selected in the first round (No. 10 overall).