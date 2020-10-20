The New York Jets Playoff Odds are Microscopically Small

The winless New York Jets not only have the worst record in the NFL but also the worst chance of making the playoffs. It just keeps getting better and better for the Jets.

According to FootballOutsiders, the Jets have a .4 percent chance of making the playoffs. It is easily the worst percentage chance of any team in the NFL.

The Jets lost 24-0 at the Miami Dolphins in Week 6. It was the first time all season that the Jets were shutout, so that is one fewer looming horror for fans of the team to endure this year. So there’s that.

The 0-6 Jets have the second-toughest schedule in football and things won’t be getting much easier for them over the next few weeks with several playoff teams looming on their schedule.

The Dolphins, who went through a pretty drastic rebuild the past two seasons, are 3-3 and have a 34.5 percent chance at the postseason. They went up 13.6 percent with their Week 6 win.

That’s how a team can and should rebuild.

Around the rest of the AFC East the playoff probabilities are a bit muddled. The division-leading Buffalo Bill (4-2) are at 66.9 percent and continue to trend towards back-to-back playoff appearances. The New England Patriots (2-3) are 34.3 percent, seeing their percent chance tumble 17.1 percent following Week 6.

The Jets are now the only winless team in football. With wins this past weekend, both the New York Giants (15.9 percent, up 7.5 percent) and Atlanta Falcons (2.4 percent, up .2 percent) saw their slim postseason hopes get a lift.