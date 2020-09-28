What are the New York Jets Playoff Odds After a Week 3 Loss at the Indianapolis Colts?

So they’re saying there’s a chance.

Following Sunday’s 36-7 loss at the Indianapolis Colts, the playoff chance for the New York Jets took a serious tumble. Even with an expanded postseason, the Jets chance of returning to the playoffs are slim.

Currently, the Jets hold a 5.7 percent chance of making the playoffs according to FootballOutsiders.com. The playoff odds took a tumble of 12 percent following the Jets getting roughed up by the Colts.

The organization hasn’t made the postseason since 2010. They have just one season with a winning record since then.

Winning the AFC East is a 2.2 percent chance for the Jets. Currently, the Buffalo Bills (3-0) hold a 56 percent chance of winning the division. The New England Patriots (2-1) are next at 36.3 percent.

The good news for the Jets comes for those rooting for a top pick. The Jets are closing in on being a lock at a top pick.

The projections have them at a 48.1 percent chance at a top five pick. The top pick is currently at 12.7 percent.

The lowest playoff probability in the league, however, is the Jets next opponent. The Denver Broncos are at 2.7 percent to make the postseason.

The Jets host the Broncos on Thursday night.

Denver is at 17.7 percent to pick No. 1 in next spring’s NFL Draft. They are at 56.4 percent to go within the top five.

The Jets odds at a top pick could soar as the season goes on. Not only are the losses deflating in terms of mentality but also the sheer number of injuries hitting them, in particular on the offensive side of the ball. The season might just grin them to a losing record.

After the midweek game against the Broncos, the Jets schedule doesn’t get any easier over the next month with just one team with a losing record. They face the Arizona Cardinals (2-1), San Diego Chargers (1-2), Buffalo Bills (3-0), Kansas City Chiefs (2-0) and the New England Patriots (2-1).

The full update for Football Outsiders is here.