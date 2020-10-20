Well, it isn’t surprising to see the New York Jets at the bottom of the national power rankings. What is surprising is the new ways that the national media have been able to come up with to pan the hopeless Jets.

Now 0-6 following a 24-0 loss at the Miami Dolphins in Week 6, things have gone from bad to worse for the Jets. This is now the third week that they are the consensus worst team in the power rankings from prominent national coverage. Every major outlet has the Jets at the bottom of their weekly power rankings.

They Jets are now the only winless team in the NFL.

SI’s Mitch Goldich didn’t waste words in his assessment, writing that “The Jets are a total embarrassment, on the field and off.”

It may not be getting better anytime soon for the Jets, such is the opinion of ESPN.com.

In highlighting the Jets struggles, it should be noted that the offense has been particularly putrid. But this past Sunday’s shutout at the Miami Dolphins? That’s a particularly new low.

“Darnold has missed two starts with a sprained AC joint in his throwing shoulder. The offense, struggling even with Darnold, has bottomed out with Joe Flacco. In 25 possessions, Flacco has led the offense to only one touchdown drive.”

In putting the Jets dead last in their power rankings, Vinnie Iyer of the Sporting News summed up the Jets season while taking a not-so-subtle shot at the organization for how they handled the release of Le’Veon Bell a week ago.