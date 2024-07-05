New York Jets Predicted To Land High-Potential Wide Receiver
The New York Jets have been looking to improve their wide receiver room in a big way.
Joe Douglas went out and signed Mike Williams in free agency, although there are some concerns about him coming off of a torn ACL. He also added Malachi Corley in the 2024 NFL Draft.
While those two moves were solid, the front office had a bigger goal in mind. They tried to go out and acquire superstar wide receiver Justin Jefferson in a trade with the Minnesota Vikings. Unfortunately, that deal didn't end up materializing.
Despite not getting Jefferson, it was clear that the Jets are not completely happy at wide receiver. They would like to acquire as much help for superstar quarterback Aaron Rodgers as they can get.
Looking at the current market, there are still a few free agents that they could target to improve the room. However, they could also wait until next offseason to try to improve even more.
During a new 2025 mock draft from Ian Valentino of the 33rd Team, he has New York taking a very talented wide receiver in the first round. That wide receiver is Arizona standout Tetairoa McMillan.
"Adding the next franchise quarterback could make sense for the New York Jets if they're done with the Aaron Rodgers experience or if his play in 2024 isn't up to snuff. They could also add a viable star next to Garrett Wilson since their receiving depth is poor. Tetairoa McMillan is in the Mike Evans mold as a gigantic 6-foot-5, catch-everything threat with surprising speed and fluidity."
McMillan is going to be a highly sought after wide receiver in the 2025 draft class.
Standing in at 6-foot-5 and 210 pounds, he is a huge body with the athleticism to make plays. In 2023 with Arizona, he caught 90 passes for 1,402 yards and 10 touchdowns as a sophomore.
Adding a talent like McMillan alongside Garrett Wilson and Corley would give them a very young and talented trio. That group, along with Williams, would be an elite weapon system for Rodgers.
Obviously, making 2025 mock drafts is extremely early. The draft order is impossible to truly predict.
However, if the Jets end up picking in that pick No. 21 range as this new mock draft suggested, McMillan could be a very intriguing target to help take the offense to the next level.