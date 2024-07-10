New York Jets QB Aaron Rodgers' Bold Message for 2024 Season
Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets are entering the 2024 NFL season with one goal in mind. They want to get into the playoffs and then make a deep run.
Nothing short of a Super Bowl will be a successful season. With Rodgers getting older and coming off of a torn Achilles, there are major concerns about him. Some don't believe he can get back to his pre-injury form.
While there are many doubters who are expecting Rodgers to fail in his return from such a serious injury, the future Hall of Fame quarterback is ready to prove them wrong.
Throughout his entire career, the 40-year-old legend has proven doubters wrong. There is no reason to think he can't do the same in this situation.
As the 2024 NFL season continues drawing closer, Rodgers has spoken out and sent a bold message about himself to the rest of the league.
"I enjoy being counted out. And like I said, I'm not just trying to coast into irrelevance. I'm trying to play at the highest level. I was talking to a buddy and I said if I didn't think we could win the Super Bowl and I couldn't win the MVP, then I wouldn't be playing. And that's the order of the goals."
Those are words that should strike fear in the hearts of opposing teams. A version of Rodgers with that kind of confidence and chip on his shoulder is going to be out for blood.
Looking at the team New York has put around him, the superstar quarterback has an excellent chance of finding success.
Joe Douglas went out and signed Mike Williams and Tyron Smith in free agency. Rodgers has another top-notch weapon and an improved offensive line to keep him upright and healthy. He still has Garrett Wilson, Allen Lazard, Malachi Corley, and Breece Hall as well.
The Jets' offense has all the talent needed to be elite. If Rodgers plays up to his ability and is truly recovered from his injury, the sky is the limit.
It will be interesting to see what kind of season he can put together. New York has gone all in on him and it's now his turn to make good on the commitment that has been made.
Expect to see Rodgers come out looking to prove a point to begin the season. A matchup with the San Francisco 49ers won't be easy, but he is going to do everything he can to shut his doubters up in Week 1.