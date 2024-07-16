New York Jets QB Aaron Rodgers Is Headed Towards MVP-Caliber Season
The New York Jets are heading into the 2024 NFL season looking to be a Super Bowl contender. On paper, they have the star power and talent necessary to make that kind of run.
However, those hopes and dreams will heavily rest on the Achilles of Aaron Rodgers.
Just four offensive plays into the 2023 season, Rodgers blew out his Achilles. Now, at 40 years old, he's back and looking to pick up where he left off, which will be easier said than done.
Coming back from this type of injury is difficult for any player in any sport. For a quarterback of Rodgers' age, that process will be even more challenging.
Despite the concerns and doubts, the future Hall of Famer has always silenced his critics. Throughout his entire career, he has been doubted and counted out. Clearly, he has been able to rise above the noise.
No one should expect anything different in 2024.
Recently, Rodgers spoke out and sent a bold message to the rest of the NFL. He fully intends to compete for an MVP this season and win the Super Bowl.
"I enjoy being counted out. And like I said, I'm not just trying to coast into irrelevance. I'm trying to play at the highest level. I was talking to a buddy and I said if I didn't think we could win the Super Bowl and I couldn't win the MVP, then I wouldn't be playing. And that's the order of the goals."
Due to all of the doubters and criticism he has received this offseason, Rodgers has a chip on his shoulder. That is when the future Hall of Fame quarterback has always been at his most dangerous.
Looking at the offense around Rodgers, the stage is set for a massive year.
Garrett Wilson is one of the most talented, up-and-coming stars in the NFL, Mike Williams is a legitimate deep threat, Allen Lazard was a key target for the star quarterback a couple years back with the Green Bay Packers, and Malachi Corley is a rookie with big-time potential.
Breece Hall is also one of the most underrated running backs in the league and is expected to have a breakout season of his own in 2024.
With the talent and ability Rodgers has always had, and with an elite offensive group around him, the sky is the limit. An MVP campaign is certainly not out of the question heading into the upcoming season.
Rodgers has openly talked about how much he wants to bring another championship to the Jets. He will stop at nothing to make that goal a reality.
Expect to see the superstar quarterback come out looking to prove a point in Week 1 on Monday Night Football against the San Francisco 49ers.
No one should bet against him and it would not be surprising to see him be a serous MVP contender by the end of the year.