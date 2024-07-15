New York Jets QB Aaron Rodgers Reveals Update on Achilles
Looking ahead to the 2024 NFL season, the New York Jets are going to be a team to watch closely.
While they have the talent on paper to be a legitimate Super Bowl contender, there are still major question marks. Arguably the biggest question has to do with the health and ability of superstar quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
After tearing his Achilles just four snaps into the 2023 season, Rodgers appears to be back to full health and ready to start in Week 1. However, many analysts are not convinced that he can return to the way he was before the injury.
Rodgers is 40 years old and will turn 41 during the season. His body isn't as young as it once was and returning from an Achilles injury can be a very difficult task.
All of that being said, Rodgers has spoken out and provided a major update about his Achilles.
"My Achilles feels good. I felt really good at the end of last year. Then there's always that plateau part. It's just about getting back into it."
Clearly, he's confident that he's ready to play and will get back to being a superstar at his position.
If Rodgers is able to get back to his pre-injury form, the Jets are going to be dangerous. Joe Douglas did an amazing job of surrounding his franchise quarterback with more talent this offseason.
Garrett Wilson is one of the best up-and-coming stars at the wide receiver position in the entire NFL. Mike Williams was signed in free agency to be an elite No. 2 option. Both Allen Lazard and Malachi Corley have legitimate playmaking potential.
Add in the dynamic capability of the running game led by Breece Hall and the offense looks even more dangerous.
Hopefully, Rodgers is able to come back strong and play for a couple more years. He is one of the best quarterbacks to ever play in the NFL and it would be good to see him retire on his own terms.
Making a successful comeback at 40 years old from a torn Achilles would further solidify his legacy. He's attempting to do something that is incredibly difficult to do for any player, but at his age, it would be a testament to his talent and toughness.