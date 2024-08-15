New York Jets QB Aaron Rodgers Sends Message to Haason Reddick
The New York Jets are in the middle of what has turned into an ugly situation with star pass-rusher Haason Reddick.
While an agreement was reached to get him on the field when the Jets pulled the trigger on a trade to acquire him from the Philadelphia Eagles, Reddick changed his mind and began pushing for a new deal.
To this point, New York has been unwilling to give him the new deal that he wants. They have offered alternatives, but Reddick has not been interested.
Recently, it was reported that Reddick had requested a trade. Subsequently, the Jets very publicly denied him that request.
Now, the question becomes, can the two parties work through things?
Reddick has no choice but to play if New York isn't willing to trade him. Even if he were to sit out the whole season, his rights would remain with the Jets for next season.
Aaron Rodgers, the Jets' superstar quarterback and future Hall of Famer, spoke out and sent a short and sweet message to Reddick.
"I think the best thing for him is to be a Jet because it's going to be a fun ride."
Speaking of that fun ride, New York is being viewed as a legitimate Super Bowl contender. Of course, those expectations hinge upon Rodgers' health.
The 40-year-old quarterback is making a return from a torn Achilles. There are serious doubts about his ability to pick up where he left off before the injury.
Despite those doubts, Rodgers is confident and so are his teammates. Reddick could be a huge part of helping those goals and expectations become a reality if he gets back on the field.
During the 2023 season with the Eagles, Reddick produced big pass-rushing numbers. He racked up 38 total tackles, 11 sacks, a forced fumble, and a defended pass.
Those numbers would be a big boost for the Jets' defense. They have an elite playmaking secondary and an elite pass-rush to go along with it would lead to forced turnover opportunities.
Hopefully, the two parties can put their differences aside and get something done.
New York shouldn't cave into his demands, but there has to be a way for both parties to find a middle ground that makes them both happy.