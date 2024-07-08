New York Jets Receive Huge 2024 Prediction from NFL Analyst
No one truly knows what to expect from the New York Jets during the upcoming 2024 NFL season.
Some believe that they will have another disappointing season. Aaron Rodgers is facing a lot of questions amid a comeback from a torn Achilles last season. If he can't get back to pre-injury form, the expectations and hype that the Jets are receiving will fall flat.
On the other hand, New York is also being talked about as a potetnail Super Bowl contender. Rodgers getting back to his pre-injury form would make that a very strong possibility.
Ahead of the 2024 season, one NFL analyst has made a huge prediction for the Jets. Jason McIntyre of FS1 spoke out boldly with his thoughts about New York.
"I have five tiers. The New York Jets are there. No cap. I have them favored in 13 of 17 games. Pro Football Focus has their offensive line fifth this year. Pass defense? #1 in the NFL. Folks, this team is stacked, ridiculously stacked. If healthy, I'm telling you, the Jets will be in the mix."
Looking at the roster, Joe Douglas has put his team in a good position to compete.
A lot will depend on what Rodgers can bring to the field, but the team around him can carry the 40-year-old superstar as well.
Offensively, the Jets are loaded with talent. Alongside Rodgers, New York features Garrett Wilson, Mike Williams, a strong offensive line, and Breece Hall. They also have Allen Lazard and Malachi Corley at the wide receiver position.
Defensively, New York is even more stacked. Led by players like C.J. Mosley, Sauce Gardner, and Quinnen Williams, there is no reason that they shouldn't be the No. 1 defense in the league.
Robert Saleh is on the hot seat and is coaching for his job. He will be coaching with a level of desperation. That will make the Jets even more dangerous and unpredictable.
The roster itself screams "potential" to compete for a championship. There are a lot of questions that need to be answered, but the talent is there.
All of that being said, it will be interesting to see how the 2024 season goes. Will New York be able to rise to the occasion and live up to the hype? Or, will they end up having another disappointing year?
Fans will just have to wait and see.