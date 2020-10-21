Sam Darnold One of Five Possible Trades in SI's 'Five NFL Trade Deadline Deals We'd Love to See'

Sam Darnold could make for an intriguing draft deadline trade, that is the opinion of one national writer for SportsIllustrated.com.

With the NFL trade deadline just two weeks away (Nov. 3), the Jets have already been active in reshaping their roster. At 0-6, there is no viable way forward for the Jets, at least this season. These moves are with 2021 vision.

That is reflective in their release last week of running back Le’Veon Bell and the trade of defensive lineman Steve McLendon this past Sunday.

Players rumored to possibly be generating trade interest include wide receiver Jamison Crowder and cornerback Brian Poole.

And now, Darnold’s name is being thrown out there, although the article is quite clear that the names mentioned (Darnold is alongside the likes of Julio Jones) are not likely to be actually traded.

In a piece that ran on SportsIllustrated.com this past week entitled “Five NFL Trade Deadline Deals We'd Love to See,” Connor Orr speculates that Darnold could be an attractive target.

His destination in this scenario? The Pittsburgh Steelers.

“Would [the Jets] just squander his already superb talent? If the Jets were committed to clearing the deck and hiring a coaching staff that would be amenable to Lawrence, the Steelers would represent a fascinating trade partner for Darnold,” Orr writes.

“Pittsburgh has shown, like other clubs perpetually picking in the high teens to late 20s, that the only way to acquire top-of-the-draft talent is to deal picks for damaged goods. Darnold represents the kind of Ben Roethlisberger successor many felt the Steelers missed out on when they dealt last year’s first-round pick for Mikah Fitzpatrick, and the current Jets QB could be had for a cheaper price.”

The scenario, of course, is just offbeat and doesn’t seem very likely to happen. Trading Darnold, in just his third year, would represent a complete and total reset for the organization.

It also should be noted that this isn’t a scenario that is being reported, simply a cerebral exercise.

A former first round pick, taken No. 3 overall in the 2018 NFL Draft, Darnold still has potential. It is impossible to realize his potential in the team’s current situation, however.

The offensive line is as bad as last year, when they were terrible. Injuries at wide receiver have gutted the playmaker talent available. So Darnold could still well develop and grow in the final two years of his rookie contract.

But the presence of Trevor Lawrence, the consensus top pick in the NFL Draft, might be too enticing for the Jets. Were the 0-6 Jets finish with the top pick, it might be hard for them to pass on such a blue-chip talent.

In what is likely his final season at Clemson, through five games Lawrence has 1,544 passing yards with 15 touchdowns.

Against just a single interception. Those are exciting numbers.

Of course, they could always trade the pick and get quite a haul in return. But Lawrence is a once-a-decade prospect and might be too good for the Jets to pass up.

If they determine that Lawrence is their pick, then Darnold could end up with the Pittsburgh Steelers or a place like the San Francisco 49ers.

