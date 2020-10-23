SI.com
Breaking: New York Jets Quarterback Sam Darnold to Start Against the Buffalo Bills

Kristian Dyer

Barring any unforeseen setbacks, Sam Darnold will start this Sunday for the New York Jets against the Buffalo Bills

Darnold has missed the last two games with a shoulder injury. A sprain to his AC joint has kept Darnold in therapy and out of practice during that until this past Wednesday when he was limited.

“Sam is trending in the right direction, hopefully barring any setbacks we’’ have him going on Sunday,” Jets head coach Adam Gase said on Friday in his virtual press conference.

The Bills (4-2) will play the Jets 0-6 for the second time this season. In the season opener, the Bills beat the Jets 27-17.

The Jets quarterback was hurt in the Jets Week 4 game with the Denver Broncos. In the first quarter, Darnold was sacked by Broncos linebacker A.J. Johnson and driven into the turf. While he came out from the game for a few plays, Darnold did finish out the Jets 37-28 loss to the Broncos.

But the injury was a serious one and he then missed the next two weeks with veteran quarterback Joe Flacco stepping in.

Last week in a loss at the Miami Dolphins, the Jets offense struggled with just 263 yards of total offense and only 13 first downs. The Jets were shutout for the first time all season.

Now with Darnold back, there is hope that the Jets offense can perhaps turn the corner.

“He’s looked good. It’s like one of those things where you don’t see anything that is alarming or looks different,” Gase said

“I’m sure he doesn’t feel like he did day one of Week 1. He hasn’t given us any of those indications. I don’t see any lack of velocity. I haven’t seen any balls that they either dive or can’t get the difference. Everything looks normal. I’m sure he doesn’t feel great like he did in Week 1.”

Gase also said that Mekhi Becton (shoulder) should be able to play on Sunday. The first round pick, a starter at left tackle, missed the Jets Week 6 loss with the injury.

