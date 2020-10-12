More Same Old From Adam Gase About the Same Old New York Jets

Flat. Listless. Anemic.

Same old.

It was another disheartening loss for the New York Jets, who dropped 30-10 to the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. Now 0-5, the Jets season is pointed nowhere good, and they appear to be speeding towards that destination.

They’ve lost all five games by more than one score, with an average margin of loss of 17.2 points per game. They are on the fast track to the barren desert of another wasted NFL season.

“We have to play a full 60 minutes. We have to play more competitive for 60 minutes,” head coach Adam Gase said on Sunday.

“We’re letting it get away at a certain point in the game. Those first two games, it’s hard to even look at those. Those got away too early. These last two, when we have an opportunity to swing the game, we’re not doing it.”

It is part a talent issue but it also partially falls on Gase. This is a team that hasn’t been to the playoffs in a decade.

The Jets are a rebuilding team with the second-toughest schedule in the NFL this year. Anyone thinking that they were poised for the playoffs was hoping for the improbable. The Jets, based on pure talent, simply aren’t very good.

Take out Jamal Adams in a trade and the opt-out of C.J. Mosley and the Jets have very little in terms of star power on defense. Factor in an almost surreal number of injuries on offense and the Jets were always going to be flat, fighting an uphill battle to be relevant.

But they don’t have to be incompetent, which they’ve been so far this season.

The Jets are simply horrible, with Sunday representing a third blowout this season. Yes, the schedule is tough and the talent isn’t there to be a playoff team.

But this team should be able to show a pulse. They are now baselined and hopelessly inept.

Across town, the New York Giants are also in a rebuild and battling injuries. But they at least they battled on the road against the Dallas Cowboys, even holding a first half lead before falling away. The Jets did not show that type of pulse on Sunday.

And that’s where it falls on Gase.

It all doesn’t land on his shoulders but to show up week after week, hoping that something changes while doing nothing to spark that change, is a renewed insanity for a franchise that consistently drives its fans into straightjackets. He’s been handed a tall task with an impossible roster.

But yet, something has to give.

To speak in clichés after a loss might be programmed in the head of NFL coaches, but Gase needs to throw away the talking points. He needs to open up about the struggles and his own emotions.

Instead, he keeps blindly pointing to the next week, all too well knowing that nothing is being done to charter a new course.

“I mean, when you’re 0-5, I’m watching these guys put the amount of time and effort and try to do more and try to get things fixed. We get to 17-10 and end up losing the game,” Gase said. “It’s frustrating for all of those guys in there. We have to come back to work tomorrow. We have to pull together, watch the film, and learn from it. We have to go out and have a good week of practice and adjust how things are (and) try to find a way to win a game.”

Gase isn’t saying anything wrong.

The issue is that he isn’t saying anything right.

His answers are tired spins, a never ending cycle that lacks authenticity or a real grasp of what is going on around this team and its fanbase. It is a recycling of the previous four weeks, looking constantly to the horizon while he drives off the proverbial cliff.

It is more of the same old. From the same olds.