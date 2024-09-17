New York Jets Shockingly Drop in NFL Power Rankings Despite Victory
The New York Jets were able to earn their first victory of the season in Week 2 against the Tennessee Titans, as they bounced back nicely after a tough Week 1.
It was a big win for the Jets on the road in Week 2, as an 0-2 start would likely have caused panic in New York. This was not an easy schedule spot for the Jets, as back-to-back road games are never easy, especially on a short week.
In the victory, the Jets did come out a bit sluggish, as the Titans certainly had the advantage early on. However, a couple of bad mistakes by quarterback Will Levis opened the door for New York, and they took advantage.
With the win, the Jets are now at the .500 mark after two weeks, with the opportunity to get over .500 in their home-opener in Week 3. Heading into the new week, Bleacher Report released their NFL Power Rankings, and despite the win, New York actually dropped two spots to 16th.
The drop in the power rankings from 14 last week after a road win is pretty surprising. However, it is likely because of some of the surprise teams to start the season. Due to victories and 2–0 starts for teams like the Minnesota Vikings, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Seattle Seahawks, the Jets have seen themselves slip.
What was really shocking to see in the rankings was the Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens above New York still. While the Jets handled their business against a lower-tier team in the AFC on the road, the Bengals and the Ravens each lost as big favorites. In Week 1, Cincinnati suffered a loss to the New England Patriots, and in Week 2, Baltimore lost to the Las Vegas Raiders at home.
Considering those two poor losses for teams that are 0-2, New York should certainly not be behind either one of those teams.
The Jets will have a big opportunity to move up in the rankings in Week 3, as they will be facing the Patriots in their home-opener. New England has played pretty well to start the season, as they beat the Bengals and nearly defeated the Seattle Seahawks.
With a 1-1 record and a quality win under their belt, New York can’t take their division rival lightly. The Patriots appear to be playing hard and well for new coach Jerod Mayo, and with another short week, this is another challenging game for the Jets.