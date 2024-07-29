New York Jets Star Breece Hall Has Hilarious Thoughts About Tyron Smith
The New York Jets are underway in NFL training camp and are gearing up for the start of what should be a fun and exciting 2024 season.
On paper, the Jets appear to be a serious contender in the AFC. They're one of the few teams that could compete to win the Super Bowl. If they stay healthy and play up to their potential, the sky is the limit.
During the offseason, New York made a massive move to sign star offensive tackle Tyron Smith. It was a necessary move to help protect 40-year-old superstar quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
At 33 years old, Smith is still an elite offensive tackle. He is one of the best in the league at what he does. Smith is also in amazing shape still.
Breece Hall could not believe the shape that Smith is in. He spoke out hilariously about his new teammate in a recent quote.
"Just look at him, bro. The first day I saw him, I had just walked in the locker room to like grab a pair of shoes or something. I think he had just got done working out. He had his shirt off. I was like, how's he 300 something pounds with an 8 pack? It's crazy. Seeing how big he is, how lean he is and everything and how he still works out like a young dude, it's crazy."
Clearly, Hall is a big fan of the new addition that the Jets made to their offensive line.
Standing in at 6-foot-5 and 320 pounds, Smith is an intimidating presence on the offensive line. For a man his size, he's extremely athletic and quick on his feet.
Keeping Rodgers upright and healthy will be the team's biggest priority this season. He is still one of the best quarterbacks to ever play the game and with him on the field, anything is possible for New York.
It will be interesting to see how the team comes together over the next few weeks. They have the potential to be one of the top offenses in the NFL.
With Rodgers leading the way and weapons like Breece Hall, Garrett Wilson, and Mike Williams, fans should buckle up for what should be a very entertaining year. The front office did an amazing job of putting together so much talent.
Expect to see Rodgers and the Jets live up to the hype. They're going to be good and they're going to be tough to beat. Smith will be a huge part in deciding just how much success they have.