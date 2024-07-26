New York Jets Star Breece Hall's Latest Comment Should Scare Opponents
Heading into the 2024 NFL season, the New York Jets' offense is expected to be elite. With Aaron Rodgers back on the field after recovering from a torn Achilles, the Super Bowl hype has been returning.
While Rodgers is the most talked about storyline surrounding the Jets' offense, Breece Hall deserves more recognition.
A lot of what New York wants to do this offseason offensively will depend on Hall's success. He will be asked to take pressure off of Rodgers and the passing game by being an elite threat on the ground. Hall will also be asked to show off his dual-threat ability as a key target for the future Hall of Fame quarterback out of the backfield.
Hall is going to be a huge piece that decides just how successful the 2024 season will be for the Jets on the offensive side of the ball.
During the 2023 season for New York, Hall ended up carrying the football 223 times for 994 yards and five touchdowns. He also caught 76 passes for 591 yards and four more scores.
The 23-year-old running back is expecting to take those numbers to another level this year.
In a quote during training camp, Hall made it very clear that he's going to surpass the 1,000-yard mark on the ground. He was very confident about that statement.
"I'm gonna for sure have 1,000+ yards this year, so that's not even in the back of my mind."
With the tone and wording that he used, Hall isn't targeting 1,000 rushing yards. He's targeting much more than that.
From a pure talent perspective, Hall is one of the best running backs in the NFL. He has the potential to score a touchdown anytime he touches the football no matter where he is on the field.
Being able to make those plays on the ground or through the air make him lethal. The Jets will likely try to utilize him in a similar way to how the San Francisco 49ers use Christian McCaffrey. He's that kind of player.
Hopefully, Hall is able to stay healthy and reach his goals for the upcoming campaign. If he's able to do that, the New York offense is going to be very difficult to stop.
Clearly, he's confident in his ability to get the job done and finally show off his full ability in 2024.