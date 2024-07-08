New York Jets Star Quinnen Williams Doesn't Hold Back About Haason Reddick
The New York Jets made a massive move during the NFL offseason, acquiring star pass-rusher Haason Reddick in a major trade with the Philadelphia Eagles.
Unfortunately, Reddick and the Jets have been heavily talked about since the trade. He has been holding out from the team while waiting for a new contract.
Despite having an agreement to play and show up when the trade was made, Reddick went back on his word. When New York traded two of its other pass-rushers, Reddick changed his tune. He had leverage all of a sudden and decided to use it.
While the situation has not been pretty between the two sides, it's expected that the Jets will get something done with Reddick to get him back on the field.
Fellow New York star Quinnen Williams spoke out about his new teammate recently. He did not hold back his thoughts about Reddick.
"You got Haason Reddick unbelievable MVP caliber type edge rusher, Defensive Player of the Year type edge rusher coming over from the #Eagles."
Clearly, the Jets' star defensive tackle is a massive fan of his new teammate. He went as far as to call him an MVP caliber and Defensive Player of the Year type of player.
Getting Reddick back on the field is a major priority for New York. They need his pass-rushing ability and know how much of an impact player he is capable of being.
During the 2023 season with the Eagles, Reddick ended up playing in 17 games. He racked up 38 total tackles to go along with 11 sacks, a forced fumble, and a defended pass.
Over his last four seasons, Reddick has put up impressive sack totals. He recorded 12.5 sacks, 11 sacks, 16 sacks, and 11 sacks in those years respectively.
The Jets already had an elite defense on paper. Reddick's ability to put pressure on opposing quarterbacks would take them to the next level.
It will be interesting to see what happens with this situation. New York is gearing up to start training camp in about a month. Hopefully, they'll be able to get Reddick back on the field.
Expect to hear more news about Reddick and the Jets in the near future. They're coming up to a date that something needs to get done by. Getting him involved in training camp is a major need in order to start the season as strong as possible.