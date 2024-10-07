New York Jets Star Receiver's High Target Game Yields Historic Low
New York Jets star receiver Garrett Wilson made NFL history in London, but in a surprising and unusual way for someone of his caliber. Wilson's performance, while far from a highlight reel-worthy day, still accomplished a notable feat, logging the fewest receiving yards on the most targets in a single game since 2015.
In the Jets' 23-17 loss to the Minnesota Vikings, Wilson saw 22 passes thrown his way by Aaron Rodgers, marking the most targets any NFL player has seen since Antonio Brown hit the same number back in 2015. Typically, that many chances would spell out a monster game for a receiver, but Wilson ended up with just 101 receiving yards. It’s a solid number in isolation, but given the sheer volume of targets, it’s significant for being the second-lowest yardage by any receiver with 20 or more targets since 2006. The only player to post fewer yards on such a high target count? Davante Adams, who managed just 79 yards on 21 targets, also from Rodgers back in 2015.
Wilson still managed a career-high 13 catches, one of which was a crucial 1-yard touchdown that brought the Jets within three points late in the game. But overall, the game told a story of missed opportunities and inefficiency for both Wilson and the Jets' offense. Even though Rodgers was clearly trying to get Wilson involved as much as possible, their connection was off at times, as they seemed out of sync on several key plays.
Perhaps the most interesting thing about Wilson’s record-breaking day is that it highlights the broader struggles of a Jets offense that’s been sputtering. This wasn’t a reflection of Wilson’s talent as it was a sign of the team’s larger issues.
Rodgers and Wilson have been working all season to build chemistry, but the offense has been inconsistent, with flashes of potential quickly followed by mistakes. The high target count, while encouraging in some respects, also suggests that Rodgers may be forcing the ball to Wilson out of necessity, either because other receivers aren’t getting open or because Rodgers trusts Wilson the most.
Whatever the case, it didn’t work, and the Jets lost their second straight game, plagued by turnovers and a lack of execution on offense.