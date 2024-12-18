New York Jets Star Sparks Massive Backlash With Controversial Remarks
Love him or hate him, Aaron Rodgers knows how to stir the pot and keep people talking about him, even towards the end of another dismal season for his New York Jets.
Rodgers has drawn plenty of criticism for the Jets' failures this year. But on Tuesday, it was his mouth rather than his arm that got him into trouble.
During his weekly appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers proved once again why he's one of the most polarizing figures in sports.
Rodgers insisted on sharing a "PSA" for his critics, which ended up being a bizarre rant against COVID-19 vaccines.
"Say whatever the (expletive) you want about me, I don't care," Rodgers said. "But, just before you do it...just state your vax status so that anything you say afterwards gets put in the right light."
The four-time NFL MVP went on to attack people who got the COVID-19 vaccine, calling them "captured by the multi-billion dollar propaganda psy-op."
An outspoken critic of the COVID-19 vaccine and supporter of alternative medicine, Rodgers has often rubbed people the wrong way with his controversial political views and conspiracy theories.
With the Green Bay Packers in 2021, he famously called himself "immunized" against COVID-19 even though he had not received the COVID-19 vaccine, inciting considerable backlash from fans and media alike. He was forced to miss a game after testing positive for the virus later that season.
Not surprisingly, fans were quick to roast Rodgers on social media following his latest remarks, calling the 41-year-old washed up and citing his 4-10 record with the Jets this year.
At this stage of his career, Rodgers doesn't seem to care what people think of him and feels comfortable speaking his mind (for better or worse). After years of taking heat, he's not afraid to fight back a little.
However, bringing up COVID-19 vaccines and trolling people about their vaccination status isn't going to win him any new fans. The pandemic has been over for a while, so Rodgers should move on and find a new axe to grind.