Buffalo Bills Offense Looking to Bounce Back Against a Struggling New York Jets Defense

For the Buffalo Bills, playing the New York Jets in Week 7 might be just what their offense needs to get back on track.

In the Bills 26-17 loss last week to the Kansas City Chiefs, the offense had difficulty sustaining drives and getting first downs. Quarterback Josh Allen was 14-of-27 for 122 yards with two touchdowns and an interception.

It was the lowest scoring output of the season for the Bill and a second-straight week where the rushing offense failed to get a touchdown for offensive coordinator Brian Daboll.

"Shooter's shoot and we are going to keep shooting. We're not going to let the last couple games throw us in the tank, we're going to keep trying to do what we do,” Bills quarterback Josh Allen said this week. “Coach Daboll has to call a good game and we're going to go out there and execute how we're supposed to execute. Once we get things rolling again on Sunday - that will obviously instill some confidence - but we arere a confident group and we have a tough opponent this week."

The struggles of the Bills offense sounds like what the Jets have been going through the entirety of this season. The Bills are 4-2, having lost their last two games (quality losses however, as both the Chiefs and the Tennessee Titans were in the AFC Championship Game last year).

The Jets provide a potential bounce back for the Bills. Having beaten the Jets in the season opener, the Bills had 404 yards of total offense in the first meeting of these two AFC Easy opponents.

This despite Allen’s two fumbles lost in what was a 27-17 win.

The Jets are allowing 378.8 yards per game. They are allowing 30.8 points per game as well, fourth-most in the NFL. This along with their struggles on offense makes their 0-6 record an easy explanation.

Simply, the Jets don’t do anything well. And for a Bills offense that struggled in their last game, the hopeless Jets are a chance to get back on track.

If the Bills are going to get the offense rolling again, they will need to integrate wide receiver Stefon Diggs better then in Week 6. Diggs had six catches for 46 yards, a downturn coming off the previous two games where he topped triple-digit receiving yards in both outings.

Acquired in a trade with the Minnesota Vikings this past offseason, Diggs has been an explosive addition to the offense.

“I mean there’s a reason why in four of their wins they had all of those explosive plays and in the two losses they didn’t,” Jets head coach Adam Gase said on Wednesday.

“I think it was something [like] 20-plus [yard] receptions for receivers – I think it was 19 in the four wins, one in the two losses. He’s made a huge difference for them. But anytime you get a number one receiver added to the group that he already had. You put him and John Brown on the outside, you’ve got some real speed.”