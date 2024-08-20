New York Jets Superstar Receiver Anticipates Long Awaited Return to Field
With the regular season rapidly approaching, the weapons at Aaron Rodgers' disposal are getting stronger. Wide receiver Mike Williams, who the Jets signed as a free agent from the Los Angeles Chargers in the spring, is getting ready to return to practice. Williams suffered a torn ACL in week 3 of last season and was just weeks ago removed from the PUP list.
"I think next week I'm going to be doing some team," Williams said Monday via the Associated Press. "Just getting in the rhythm of doing things with the team and lining up and going through some plays."
Williams hopes to get back on track this year after missing 18 games in the past 2 seasons with the Chargers.
The Jets are optimistic about what Williams can bring to their offense, especially considering his impressive career numbers. With 309 receptions for 4,806 yards and 31 touchdowns, Williams has established himself as a reliable target when healthy. His ability to stretch the field and make contested catches could be a key factor in the Jets' passing attack, particularly as they look to maximize the talents of Rodgers in his first season with the team.
The timing of Williams' return is critical, as it provides him with two full weeks to work with Rodgers before the Jets' season opener against the San Francisco 49ers on September 9. These practices will be invaluable for developing chemistry between the veteran receiver and his new quarterback, which could pay dividends as the season progresses. Rodgers, known for his precision and timing, will benefit from having a seasoned wideout like Williams, who can quickly learn and adapt to his play style and pair nicely alongside young star Garrett Wilson.
Williams himself expressed excitement about getting back on the field, noting that football is his passion and the opportunity to practice with the team is something he's been eagerly anticipating. "This is what we do. I mean, we play football. So whenever you get an opportunity to go out there, you're itching for it," Williams said. "So I'm excited for the opportunity to get in, get some reps with the QBs, and see how far this thing goes."