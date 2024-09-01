New York Jets Superstar Reflects on ‘Devastating’ Opening Night Last Year
It’s been 10 months since New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers had to have surgery on his torn Achilles. He’s had time to deal with the injury and get himself prepare for what he hopes is a return to his MVP level form in 2024.
In an interview with Sky Sports recently, he said he feels “really good” about the injury as the Jets prepare for their season opener with the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football in a week.
But, his last appearance on Monday Night Football was when he suffered the injury, one that ended his season and led the Jets to finish 7-10.
He admitted it felt like a movie, especially as he led the team onto the field carrying the American flag under a spotlight.
Four plays into the game, his season was over.
All the anticipation Rodgers had for that moment ended abruptly, and he reflected on that in the interview.
“It was just a great offseason, a lot of change, a new city to play in, a new city to visit,” Rodgers said. “It was an incredible first night carrying the flag out on Monday Night Football.”
He said he handled the disappointment about as well as he could. But, in the moment, there was a lot of pain, and not just the pain in his foot.
“It was definitely a devastating, heartbreaking night,” Rodgers said.
Rodgers wishes things had gone differently for him and for the Jets. But he said he learned some things during a season in which he had to watch from the sidelines.
“In a lot of ways I'm thankful for the lessons that I learned,” he said. “Obviously I would have loved for it to have gone differently … but you know it's sometimes in those low moments you learn a lot about yourself. So I'm thankful for the lessons as much as I would have loved for things to be a lot different.”
The 40-year-old will be in the Pro Football Hall of Fame one day, but this season offers him a chance to further burnish his credentials and help the Jets snap their streak of not reaching the playoffs in nearly 15 years.
Rodgers has thrown for nearly 60,000 yards, with 475 touchdowns and 105 interceptions. The Super Bowl XLV MVP has won four NFL MVP awards, named first-team All-Pro four times and earned 10 Pro Bowl selections. He’s led the NFL in passer rating four times and passing touchdowns twice.