New York Jets Superstar Talks Coach’s Red Flag Fumble on Pat McAfee
Perhaps New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers can help his interim head coach learn how to throw a flag?
That’s what the panel of ESPN’s Pat McAfee Show asked Rodgers during his weekly appearance on Tuesday.
Jeff Ulbrich, in his second game as Jets interim coach, was in the process of trying to challenge a call in the second quarter. New York running back Breece Hall tried to score on second-and-goal from the Steelers’ 3-yard line. He was called just short.
A couple of replays showed Hall might have broken the plane of the end zone before his knee or elbow hit the ground. The Jets and Ulbrich were trying to determine that as Rodgers set up the offense for a third-and-goal from the 1-yard-line.
Rodgers ran a play-action pass and rollout to hit tight end Tyler Conklin in the corner of the end zone to give the Jets a 13-6 lead.
Everything was great until NBC cameras cut to Steelers coach Mike Tomlin, who was yelling at officials and pointing toward the other sideline. Why?
Because Ulbrich’s red challenge flag was on the field. Right after the play, the referee announced the red challenge flag had been thrown after the touchdown play started. Had it been thrown any earlier, the touchdown would have been negated.
And the only reason it wasn’t thrown any earlier is because Ulbrich fumbled it.
Even funnier is another camera angle that shows Rodgers casually tossing the red flag back to his coach after the play.
Rodgers joked, using a term McAfee uses frequently on the show, that perhaps Ulbrich is too “built” for that maneuver.
“Well as Pat likes to say, If you know Brick (Ulbrich) you know he's pretty JAHCKEDDDD,” Rodgers said. “He’s pretty JAHCKEDDDD. So maybe there was a little shoulder tightness in there that didn't allow him to get that flag out.”
Rodgers also referenced Ulbrich’s sideline style, saying that the coach is a “little stylish too, so maybe the pants were a little tight and he couldn’t quite get the flag out.”
It worked out in the end. The Jets got their touchdown and booster their lead — at least for a little while.
“Fortunately we had a great play call and it made for a good fake,” Rodgers said.
It’s not clear if Rodgers will be playing catch with Ulbrich to help him get a head start on his flag-tossing skills as the Jets prepare for a critical showdown with the New England Patriots on Sunday in Foxboro, Mass. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. eastern.