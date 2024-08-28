New York Jets Surprisingly Shop Rookie Defensive Back to Division Rival
In a rare in-division trade, the New York Jets have strategically moved defensive back and return specialist Brandon Codrington to the Buffalo Bills in exchange for a swap of late-round picks in the 2026 NFL Draft.
From the Jets' perspective, this trade serves several vital purposes. Codrington had a good preseason and demonstrated his potential with impressive averages of 17.9 yards on kickoffs and 19.6 yards on punts, showing his value on special teams. However, the Jets boast a robust pool of defensive backs, leading them to conclude that Codrington's contributions could be more effectively utilized on a different team.
Conversely, the Bills are looking to strengthen their special teams unit, particularly in light of the departure of returner Andy Isabella. Codrington's potential as a returner makes him a valuable addition to their roster, providing both depth and competition in the secondary, especially given rookie Daequan Hardy's uncertain injury status and the exit of longtime defensive backs Tredavious White, Jordan Poyer, and Micah Hyde in the offseason.
The trade is a low-risk investment for the Bills, as they exchange late-round picks, allowing them to explore Codrington's potential without incurring significant financial or roster implications.
While rivals like getting one up on each other, both sides were winners. The Jets free up a roster spot for another position of need and bolster their draft capital, while the Bills add much-needed young talent to special teams and the defensive backfield. Codrington also wins, making a 53-man roster during his rookie year as a UDFA, where he has a genuine opportunity to play immediately.