New York Jets Urged To Pursue Former Pro Bowl Pass-Rusher
With the 2024 NFL season coming up quickly, the New York Jets are set to play their first preseason game this weekend. Fans can't wait to get live football back on TV, even if it is just the preseason.
For the Jets, it's the start of what should be a very entertaining and successful year. They have the talent to be legitimate Super Bowl contenders when it's all said and done.
Aaron Rodgers and the offense should be elite. They have the weapons to put up points in bunches.
However, there are still questions about his ability to return from the torn Achilles that he suffered last season.
Defensively, New York is viewed as arguably the best unit in football. They have playmakers at all three levels of the defense. They could still look to add more quality depth before the start of the regular season.
Bleacher Report has urged the Jets to sign a former Pro Bowl pass-rusher to improve the depth in that area.
That former Pro Bowler is none other than Yannick Ngakoue, who spent the 2023 NFL season with the Chicago Bears.
"New York could add some pass-rushing insurance in the form of Yannick Ngakoue. Even with Reddick on the field, Ngakoue can provide some extra depth on the edge for a team that has to deal with some of the best quarterbacks in the NFL during its AFC schedule."
Ngakoue played in 13 games with the Bears last season, racking up 22 total tackles and four sacks. He didn't have a huge year, but he also didn't play a huge role.
Should New York end up signing Ngakoue, he would be a quality role player. He wouldn't necessarily be asked to play a lot of snaps, but he could be an elite replacement in case of injury.
There is also a chance that he could simply come out and earn major playing time.
At 29 years old, Ngakoue would likely prefer to join a team that he could earn a role and compete for a Super Bowl. That is exactly the situation that the Jets can offer him.
Expect to see Joe Douglas and the front office remain interested in improving the roster if the opportunity presents itself. Ngakoue could be that opportunity and would make an awful lot of sense for New York.