The Addition of Vyncint Smith Potentially Big for the New York Jets Passing Offense

Kristian Dyer

A week ago, the New York Jets depth at wide receiver got a much-needed lift with the return of Jamison Crowder. This week, they could potentially add another significant piece to the offense.

Vyncint Smith returned to the practice field for the Jets on Wednesday, a positive sign for quarterback Joe Flacco. Midway through August, Smith suffered a core injury that sidelined him the first four games of the season. With the Jets offense sputtering, the return of Smith, who is in his third season in the NFL, is welcome news for head coach Adam Gase.

“It’s really about getting him in pads and letting him go out there and run around and see how he feels. He seemed to look like he did before he got hurt,” Gase said on Thursday.

“He was able to do all the routes that we needed him to do and he hit some high speeds yesterday, which really that’s the key to his whole game. The guy is obviously a vertical threat. It’s nice to get one of those 4.3 guys back, we’ve got a couple other guys still sitting in the training room, but anytime you’ve got that vertical presence it changes things for the defense.”

Last season, his first with the Jets, Smith had 17 catches for 225 yards.

The Jets passing offense is ranked the worst in the NFL, averaging 179.5 yards per game. They are also bottom of the league in explosive plays in data culled by the new analytics think tank The 33rd Team.

Smith, who as Gase noted has good speed, should be able to step in and help the Jets immediately.

The analytics site The 33rd Team is the brainchild of former Jets general manager Mike Tannenbaum.

