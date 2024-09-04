New York Jets Wide Receiver Looking To Bounce Back After Rough Campaign Last Season
The 2023-24 New York Jets season was one to forget. When Aaron Rodgers went down on the first drive of the year, it was just the beginning of what was to come.
While nothing was as significant as Rodgers getting injured, plenty went wrong for the Jets. That includes a down campaign for Rodgers' former teammate, Allen Lazard.
Lazard, who New York landed last offseason, has been a key piece to some very good football teams. The year before he landed with the Jets, he posted 788 yards on 60 receptions with six touchdowns.
If he gives New York that type of production, their offense will be in an excellent spot. However, after a 311-yard showing with just one touchdown last season, is it realistic to ask for him to be the same player he once was?
The struggles were ugly, and Lazard understands that. Still, it's not the craziest idea to suggest that he'll figure it out.
“It was a difficult year,” Lazard said, according to Mark Cannizzaro of the New York Post. “It was tough just from the fact that up until last year I worked my whole career to get that stability and security. I came to a new city with new adventures, kind of feeling like I’m finally got to this check in my life … and then obviously the season is what the season was.”
He heard the talk from fans, media, and many others. Some wanted him to be cut during the offseason and have still called for that over the past few months.
Lazard had a decent camp, showing signs of improving, which is a positive sign. With Rodgers throwing him the football, he could very well find the same success he did for the Green Bay Packers.
“I’m appreciative of camp and the success and the growth that I was able to make and just kind of reestablish my value to this team,’’ he said. “But at the end of the day, nothing matters until Sunday.’’
A proven professional, the 28-year-old knows better than anyone that how he performs on Sunday is all that matters.
The Jets will have a tough task in Week 1 against a high-level San Francisco 49ers defense. If Lazard has a good performance, it could build his confidence and shape his season.
The Iowa native has the tools to be a valuable piece to this offense, so look for him to do just that.