New York Jets Without Workhorse Offensive Lineman for Season Finale
The New York Jets and the Miami Dolphins set their inactives for their final regular-season game of the 2024 season at MetLife Stadium on Sunday.
Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. New York (4-12) could, potentially, improve to as high as No. 3 in the 2025 NFL draft order with a loss and some help around the NFL.
One of the key inactive players for the Jets was right tackle Morgan Moses, who was questionable going into the game after he re-aggravated a knee injury last week.
All eyes will be on quarterback Aaron Rodgers, as he plays what could be his final game with the Jets and, potentially, his final NFL game. He is also looking to join the rare club of quarterbacks with 500 touchdown passes. He needs one to join that group.
Joining Moses as inactive were cornerback Michael Carter II, defensive lineman Phidarian Mathis, linebacker Jamin Davis, safety Jaylin Simpson, edge rusher Braiden McGregor and cornerback Jarrick Bernard-Converse.
The inactives did not include cornerback Sauce Gardner, who was declared out on Friday and was then moved to injured reserve on Saturday to create room on the 53-man roster for more depth.
The move allowed the Jets to sign defensive lineman Bruce Hector to the active roster. New York also elevated cornerback Tre Swilling and offensive lineman Zack Bailey to the roster from the practice squad.
Jets that were on the injury report who are active for Sunday’s game include defensive tackle Quinnen Williams (hamstring), defensive tackle Leki Fotu (knee), tight end Tyler Conklin (calf), offensive guard Alijah Vera-Tucker (ankle), offensive lineman John Simpson (groin), wide receiver Malachi Corley (elbow), edge rusher Haason Reddick (neck) and linebacker Chazz Surratt (ankle).
The Dolphins had already designated middle linebacker Anthony Walker (knee) as out and he was listed as inactive. Quarterback Tua Tagovaiola (hip) is also inactive. He was listed as doubtful. Tyler Huntley will start at quarterback.
The rest of Miami’s inactives include linebacker Mohamed Kamara, offensive lineman Andrew Meyer, offensive lineman Braeden Daniels, wide receiver Dee Eskridge (finger) and wide receiver Erik Ezukanma.
Dolphins that were on the injury report but are active include offensive tackle Terron Armstead (knee), defensive end Calais Campbell (rest/neck), safety Jevon Holland (wrist), wide receiver Tyreek Hill (wrist/illness), wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (knee), punter Jake Bailey (back), safety Jordan Poyer (knee/finger) and middle linebacker Duke Riley (foot).