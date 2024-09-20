NFC Contender Naming Trade Suitor for New York Jets Pass Rusher
Heading into Week 3, there are still no signs of the New York Jets and Haason Reddick figuring out their drama.
It's a disappointing situation for the Jets. It's also uncertain how much the front office can even be blamed.
Perhaps one could argue that they knew the risk of trading for a player who wasn't happy with his current contract, but Reddick told them initially that he'd be willing to play on his current deal.
Fast forward to many months later, and New York is now stuck without one of the best pass rushers on the roster and in the entire NFL.
At some point, something has to give. If the Jets want to win a Super Bowl, having a player of his caliber sitting at home doesn't help.
They could look to move him for a different player at the same position or another player at a position of need.
So, who could be a trader partner?
Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report recently named the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as a potential suitor, highlighting the drama.
"While Reddick would likely demand a new contract before agreeing to any trade, he should still have value if made available. The 29-year-old recorded double-digit sacks in each of the past four seasons and amassed 27 sacks and 49 quarterback pressures over the past two... While the Buccaneers only have $12.3 million in cap space available, pursuing Reddick would be a sensible move. Tampa appears to be on the verge of being a legitimate NFC threat, and adding a premier pass-rusher could help spark a deep postseason run."
While the Buccaneers are a contender in the NFC and look to be a lot better than many people gave them credit for entering the campaign, this might not be the best trade partner for New York.
The reason for that is because Tampa Bay, similar to the Jets, are looking to win a Super Bowl this year.
Unless they can find a trade that makes sense for both sides, sending him to a team that'd be willing to pay him and also be able to give New York a good player in return seems to be the best outcome.
He's already been fined more than $8 million, so it feels safe to say that he doesn't plan on showing up anytime soon.
Maybe he'll have a change of heart in the coming weeks, but he'll still have to get in football shape whenever he does decide to play.