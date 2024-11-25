NFC Rival Seen As Destination for Disgruntled New York Jets Quarterback
The New York Jets' situation with Aaron Rodgers is only getting uglier by the day. To say the Rodgers era has been a disappointment would be an understatement, as one could strongly argue that the team is in an even worse position than before they signed him.
All indications point to him playing for a different squad in 2025. Frankly, that wouldn't be the worst outcome for the Jets. Rodgers has done nothing but come to East Rutherford and make everything about himself.
New York has a lot of work to do in finding its future quarterback, and if the past has anything to do with it, it'll struggle to find one. It's been a never-ending cycle of bad quarterback play, bad general manager decisions, bad owner decisions, and much more.
Regarding Rodgers' future, the only question remaining seems to be centered around where he'll play next year. Not many teams will be knocking on his door, as it's clear he's lost a few steps in his game.
Maybe it was the Achilles injury, maybe he isn't that good anymore or maybe the Jets organization just can't get anything right. There are a wide range of reasons why this move might not have worked out.
He simply has to hope someone will give him another chance.
Looking for his next home, Lior Lampert of FanSided named the Seattle Seahawks a potential landing spot, which would be intriguing if he has anything left in the tank.
The reasons? Well, Seattle's current starter has an out in his contract and if the Seahawks have another losing season, it may be exercised. Plus, Seattle may have a high enough pick to go after a young quarterback that could frow alongside the receiver group, which includes DK Metcalf, Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Tyler Lockett. That would make Rodgers a good bridge option and pair him with a quality group of receivers.
If the Seahawks want to move on from Geno Smith, Rodgers might be one of the better options available. At this stage in their careers, Smith looks to be the better quarterback, but Rodgers is still a future Hall of Famer and might be productive in a better offensive scheme.
It'd be the most New York thing ever for another quarterback to go to a different team and find success. Seattle has the pieces to assemble an impressive team, so it wouldn't be too surprising if that's how things play out.