NFL Analyst Offers Brutal Possible Six-Win Prediction for Jets, Aaron Rodgers
The New York Jets are hoping to get back to being a serious contender in the AFC during the upcoming 2024 NFL season.
Led by future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers, the team looks to be a contender on paper. They are stacked with offensive firepower and defensive playmaking. The Jets should be a team to watch in the AFC.
Despite all of the talent on the roster, many don't believe New York will find success. One of those unbelievers is popular sports analyst Colin Cowherd.
In a recent quote on his talk show, Cowherd suggested that the Jets could even be as bad as a six-win team in 2024.
"A lot of people in my space don’t want to be honest about big market teams that have large and loud fan bases, but we have to be honest about the New York Jets. They’re an 8-9 win team, TOPS. That’s the TOP, and I could see 6 and 7 wins."
Cowherd also talked about the recent report that New York was interested in bringing in Arthur Smith to help with play-calling duties. That interest clearly showed a lack of belief in current offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett.
”I was reading a story today, and one of the things reported was that the New York Jets and Aaron Rodgers were given a heads up on this... That they contacted Arthur Smith, who the Steelers hired as an offensive coordinator, who would come to the Jets and potentially be part of the play-calling process with Nathaniel Hackett. Think about that... Name the last NFL team that won a Super Bowl that had to babysit one of their coordinators. The Jets literally wanted to bring on a second offensive senior member to help with the play-calling for the offensive coordinator."
Honestly, the point about Hackett is 100 percent accurate. That is a massive concern for the offense.
However, the lack of belief that Rodgers can come back and play at his usual level is unfounded. It's understandable to be concerned, but the 40-year-old superstar has always played his best when the deck is stacked against him.
No one should expect anything different from Rodgers this season.
Everyone is allowed to have their own opinion. Cowherd believes that the Jets could end up being a six-win team this season. Now, the team has to go out and prove him wrong.
Rodgers has always loved proving his doubters wrong and now he just has another target to pursue.