NFL Insider Has Discouraging Take On Aaron Rodgers’ Future With Jets
Will the New York Jets retain Aaron Rodgers for one more season?
The 41-year-old is going to have to make the decision for himself whether or not he wants to continue his playing career. If he doesn’t decide to retire, it seems like everything is up in the air. He recently joined “The Pat McAfee Show” and discussed how the decision could come down to him, the head coach, and the general manager getting together and seeing if they want to stick together for a year.
New York recently hired Aaron Glenn to be the team’s head coach and he surely will have some say in the matters as well. There have been reports that Glenn could be open to a Rodgers return. But again, anything could happen, this is a complicated matter.
The Athletic's Dianna Russini recently threw some cold water on the idea of a return, though, on the “Scoop City” podcast.
“Everyone has been asked the same question, ‘What do you want to do with Aaron Rodgers?’ It’s in every interview,” Russini said. “I have yet to speak to a candidate to say let’s stick with him so I don’t know what Aaron Glenn wants to do…I don't know exactly what Aaron Glenn — how he feels about Aaron Rodgers. But, I can tell you that it would not surprise me if the Jets turn the page on Aaron Rodgers and move on."
Rodgers and the Jets didn’t have the season they wanted to have. While this is the case, this is a tough situation because there are contracts involved with big money and Rodgers hasn’t even announced if he is going to play or not.
Anything could happen until we hear directly from Rodgers.
