NFL Insider Reveals New Favorite In Aaron Rodgers Sweepstakes

Who's going to end up signing Aaron Rodgers? Or will he retire?

Zach Pressnell

Oct 20, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) and Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin (right) greet each other after their game at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
Oct 20, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) and Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin (right) greet each other after their game at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
The New York Jets made the tough decision to cut Aaron Rodgers earlier this offseason. This decision has led to quite an intriguing free agency sweepstakes with Rodgers at the center.

The Pittsburgh Steelers, New York Giants, and Minnesota Vikings are the three teams in the sweepstakes. Rodgers reportedly prefers the Vikings in a move reminiscent of Brett Farve's final years. But the Vikings appear to prefer J.J. McCarthy over Rodgers.

On a recent episode of the Dan Patrick Show, NFL insider Jeremy Fowler revealed that he still believes the Steelers are the favorites to land Rodgers this offseason.

"All their moves, especially with two big offensive line signings says we're all in on J.J. McCarthy and his development," Fowler said. "Like what they told me, he's already proven he's going to be their franchise guy. They're convinced of that, and so they're just only willing to go so far. I'd be surprised if Rodgers is there. I still think he'll be if I had to bet right now, a Pittsburgh Steeler."

It seems unlikely that the Vikings would be willing to begin McCarthy's career with two consecutive years on the bench. The Michigan product already missed the entire 2024 season with a knee injury. Benching him for Rodgers wouldn't make much sense. Bringing in Rodgers to bench him for McCarthy would be a very expensive move to make for a backup.

The Steelers should remain looked at as the favorites for the 41-year-old star. It makes tremendous sense for both sides and it seems like it's only a matter of time before the former Jets signal caller signs a deal with Pittsburgh.

Zach Pressnell
