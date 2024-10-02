NFL Insider Reveals New York Jets Biggest Competition for Star WR is 'Not an Option'
Things are not good on the New York Jets offense right now.
It just so happens that the same week New York put up just nine points and no touchdowns while finding a way to lose a game in which the opposing quarterback threw for 60 yards, a star receiver with a demonstrated chemistry with Aaron Rodgers looks to have become available.
Former Packers teammate of Rodgers, Davante Adams, has officially told the Las Vegas Raiders that he wants to be traded. Naturally, due to the connection the pair had in Green Bay along with their close friendship and the fact that the Jets are struggling on offense, New York was immediately thrown out as a potential suitor for Adams.
That speculation was confirmed by ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter who reported there being mutual interest between Adams and both the Jets and the Saints because of his desire to play with a quarterback he knows. Seeing the Saints on the list is not a surprise either when you consider Adams' connection with Derek Carr both in Las Vegas and in college at Fresno State, but what was surprising in Schefter's report was the team he stated was not an option.
"Despite any speculation, the team not expected to be an option is Kansas City, per sources," Schefter wrote.
With the Chiefs already looking out of character on offense and now losing their most productive wide receiver for an extended period of time in Rashee Rice, Kansas City seems like it would be a destination that would make a lot of sense. But the Raiders not wanting to deal within their own division likely plays a factor here and drives up the price to a point where the 2x defending Super Bowl champions don't feel is worth it.
Not to mention the fact that the Chiefs have been able to win back-to-back Super Bowls technically without a true No. 1 wide receiver. Kansas City likely is not desperate to make a move which makes it difficult to envision something coming together. With all that said, for the Jets, that effectively eliminates one of the main competitors that they would have to bid against if they do decide they want to pursue a reunion between Rodgers and Adams.
Adams is still near the top of the league in terms of production as he has begins his age-31 season. Even with spotty quarterback play, he has had two extremely solid seasons in Las Vegas since being shipped from Green Bay and had a career year in 2022. In 2023, Adams had 103 receptions for 1,144 yards and eight touchdowns. Just two weeks ago, he had a dominating performance with 9 catches for 110 yards and a touchdown in a surprising Raiders victory over Baltimore.
Adams ability to still play at a high level is not a question, but what the Jets are willing to pay for his services will be.