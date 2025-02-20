NFL Insider Urges NFC Contender To Avoid Jets' Aaron Rodgers
One of the best quarterbacks in National Football League history is going to be available this offseason if he wants to continue his playing career.
Aaron Rodgers obviously spent the last two seasons with the New York Jets. Things didn't work out how the two sides hoped for and now New York has announced that it is cutting ties with Rodgers. At this point, you've probably heard it all. Rodgers hasn't announced if he is going to continue playing. If he does, some team surely will take a chance on him.
Recently, ESPN's Adam Schefter floated the Los Angeles Rams as a potential landing spot if they were to move on from Matthew Stafford. While this is the case, Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio shared that he doesn't think Rodgers would fit with the Rams.
"Yes, as Schefter said, Rodgers becomes a possibility only if things don’t work out between the Rams and current starter Matthew Stafford," Florio said. "But if the Rams make a change, it would be to go younger. Why would that want someone who is four years older and, frankly, currently not as good as Stafford? Maybe it’s all part of some clunky effort by the Rams to make Stafford more likely to take their best offer. If that’s the best they can do, however, Stafford should say, 'Go for it.'
"Beyond the fact that Rodgers is slipping and Stafford isn’t, why would the Rams want to sign up for the Aaron Rodgers Experience? Stafford is the exact opposite of Rodgers. Stafford isn’t an 'all about me' guy. Stafford doesn’t feel compelled to supplement his weekly press conferences with a bully-pulpit TV appearances that randomly veer into unsettled scores and conspiracy theories. Hell, beyond Stafford’s league-required appearances, he rarely talks."
Florio made some very solid points. If the Rams are going to move on from Stafford, why go with an older option?
More NFL: Jets Aaron Rodgers Linked To Surprising NFC Super Bowl Contender