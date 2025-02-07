NFL Mock Draft: Jets Land 2,861 yard, 21-TD Aaron Rodgers Replacement
The 2025 NFL Draft could make or break the New York Jets. New York is coming off a horrific 2024 season, but the expectations are high after bringing in a new general manager and head coach.
Next up: the draft.
Michael Nania of Jets X-Factor recently predicted the Jets would land Notre Dame quarterback Riley Leonard in the 4th round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Leonard isn't going to be ready to start right away, but he could be an intriguing prospect to learn under Rodgers.
"Leonard is considered an extremely raw passer in terms of his mechanics, footwork, and timing, which is why he will probably not be selected until later in the draft despite his tools and production," Nania wrote. "However, his stock seems to be rising after he generated positive buzz at the Senior Bowl, and he may help himself out if he tests well at the combine.
"Some might consider this too early for the Jets to roll the dice on a wild-card quarterback, but with a new GM and no quarterback of the future on the roster, it would not be surprising if Mougey attacked the position earlier than expected. Leonard at least has tantalizing upside based on his physical tools, unlike Joe Douglas’ fourth-round quarterback pick in his first draft class, James Morgan."
Leonard has all the physical traits to be successful, but he never really stood out as a top quarterback in college. Typically, it's difficult to be a starting quarterback in the NFL if the player wasn't a dominant college quarterback. Difficult, but not impossible.
Leonard made some surprisingly accurate passes in the National Championship against the top ranked Ohio State defense. He showed a lot of heart and grit as he fought to keep the championship dreams alive.
