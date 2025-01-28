NFL Mock Draft: Jets Predicted To Land Ideal Quinnen Williams Running Mate
The New York Jets currently hold the No. 7 pick in the upcoming NFL Draft after a disappointing 2024 season.
With this pick, the Jets could be targeting a lot of different positions.
The first spot New York could look to upgrade is at quarterback. The top two signal callers in the draft are Colorado's Shedeur Sanders and Miami's Cam Ward. The Jets won't be able to land either of these guys at pick No. 7, so they may need to look at other positions including along the defensive line.
Nick Baumgardner and Scott Dochterman of The Athletic recently predicted the Jets would select Michigan defensive tackle Mason Graham with the No. 7 pick in the upcoming NFL Draft.
"Not sure we can rule out a top-five spot for Graham. He’s clearly the top interior tackle in this class and the type of versatile difference-maker inside (at age 21) every team covets. He can play in any scheme, inside or out, and he will absolutely help a team’s culture. The Jets could use all of that."
Graham, 21, has been a dominant force along the Michigan defensive line for the last three seasons. He's widely seen as the top defensive lineman in the draft and could very easily find himself picked within the top five selections.
If he makes it to No. 7, the Jets would be foolish to look elsewhere. Adding the 6 foot 3, 320-pound lineman alongside Quinnen Williams would give the Jets a solid defensive front.
