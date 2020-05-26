New York Jets head coach Adam Gase has the longest odds to be NFL Coach of the Year

Adam Gase isn’t the favorite to win the AP Coach of the Year, the latest set of odds just another slam on the New York Jets offseason to date. It may be an unjustified slam, perhaps, as the Jets had a better offseason than most pundits and insiders want to acknowledge.

A season ago, it was rumored at the midpoint of the season and with the Jets 1-7, that Gase was on the hot seat and likely not to complete his first season in New York. Jets management refuted those claims that Gase was potentially on his way out and the Jets closed out the year strong, going 6-2 down the stretch.

All of which should set Gase up for some stability for the upcoming season. In addition, the Jets this offseason improved their offensive line dramatically and nearly every piece added in free agency and the NFL Draft was an upgrade. And yet, the Jets still are only favored in three games this year.

Now, it should be noted that the Jets have one of the toughest schedules in the league this year, but they should be a better and more competitive team. Their record might be status quo or a bit worse but they should have momentum going into 2021.

But the oddsmakers don’t see it that way. Gase, at 50:1, is tied for the worst odds in the NFL to be named AP Coach of the Year. He shares those same odds with Bill O’Brien (Houston Texans) and Doug Marrone (Jacksonville Jaguars).

A look at the complete set of odds according to BetOnline:

AP Coach of the Year 2020

Bill Belichick 12/1

Bruce Arians 12/1

Mike McCarthy 14/1

Frank Reich 16/1

Andy Reid 18/1

Kevin Stefanski 18/1

Kliff Kingsbury 18/1

Sean McDermott 18/1

Kyle Shanahan 20/1

Mike Vrabel 22/1

Brian Flores 25/1

Doug Pederson 25/1

John Harbaugh 25/1

Vic Fangio 25/1

Mike Tomlin 28/1

Mike Zimmer 28/1

Pete Carroll 28/1

Anthony Lynn 30/1

Dan Quinn 30/1

Matt LaFleur 30/1

Matt Nagy 30/1

Sean McVay 30/1

Sean Payton 30/1

Matt Patricia 33/1

Matt Rhule 33/1

Zak Taylor 33/1

Joe Judge 40/1

Jon Gruden 40/1

Ron Rivera 40/1

Adam Gase 50/1

Bill O'Brien 50/1

Doug Marrone 50/1

Perhaps in a way, it is understandable about Gase’s odds. The Jets, coming off a 7-9 season in 2019, aren’t likely to take a huge leap forward this year, which is what would be needed for Gase to win the award. In fact, it’d probably take double-digit wins for the Jets to make the playoffs and get Gase the nod for the individual honor.

Simply, the Jets aren’t set up to take a substantial step forward at this point. Gase should be a longshot to win the award but the current odds don’t seem fair.