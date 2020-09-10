Adam Gase on Being on the Hot Seat in 2020: 'I Love Your Positivity...Let's Get to Week 1'

Adam Gase did what Adam Gase is supposed to do, the New York Jets head coach not succumbing to a question about the team’s record at the end of the season.

In 2019, his first season with the Jets, Gase got off to a rocky start before the team turned things around in the second half of the year to finish with a 7-9 record. The solid close to the year – six wins in their final eight games – pushed forward the narrative that the Jets had turned a corner and were closing out the season with momentum.

Even after an offseason where general manager Joe Douglas did a nice job of upgrading the roster, there is still the line of thinking that the Jets probably need another round of free agency and one more solid NFL Draft to take a step forward and become a playoff contender.

Given that the Jets haven’t made the postseason since 2010 and have had just one winning record since then, the clock must surely be ticking on Gase to get this team showing some improvement. This seems a given in this market, even if it is truly unfair to expect him to have things completely turned around by his second season. On Thursday, the Jets head coach was asked about the need to get a winning record and turn the corner this year or potentially face the hot seat.

Or worse. He was asked if there was a losing record in 2020 if it’d be fair for Jets fans to expect a new head coach next season.

“Well, let’s get to Week 1. Let’s get to Week 1 and see what happens,” Gase said on Thursday in his virtual press conference. “I love your positivity. I’m glad that you are worried about Week 16 already. Let’s get to Week 1.”

What is improvement, though? The Jets have the second-toughest record in the NFL heading into the season, potentially making even their 7-9 record a year ago difficult to replicate.

They also traded away star safety Jamal Adams this offseason, making it potentially difficult for the defense to overachieve as they did a year ago. They are also still very much a work in progress and nowhere near being ready in terms of roster construct to be a playoff contender.

So what is an acceptable record for a head coach who overachieved last year with a bad roster that was riddled by injuries?

Progress in 2020 may not be measured in wins and losses. Instead, it might be about a team playing and coming together, showing signs of being ready to take the next step.