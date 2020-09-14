Adam Gase Highlights the One Moment That Pleased Him in the Week 1 Loss

There weren’t a lot of positives to take away from Sunday’s 27-17 loss at the Buffalo Bills for the New York Jets. But Jets head coach Adam Gase was able to highlight one moment in particular for a team that was dominated on both sides of the ball.

And while the score line suggests a tight game, the Bills could easily have gone up four touchdowns or more in the first half had quarterback Josh Allen not recklessly fumbled the football twice.

So when asked what he could take away from the season-opening loss, Gase found the silver linings in his playbook. It came in the Jets final drive of the first half.

The Jets marched 70 yards in 10 plays in just 1:27 to set up Sam Ficken for a 31-yard field. The drive cut into the Bills lead, making it a 21-3 lead.

“I was really happy with the two-minute drive at the end of the half. I loved the way that our guys at halftime were phenomenal, especially my interaction with the defense at halftime. It’s quick, because it’s figuring out what’s going on over there and then talking to them before we go out on the field. Offensively, the suggestions of, ‘Hey, let’s get on the ball. Let’s try go to go this, this, and this.’ Really good suggestions from our offensive line,” Gase said.

“The discussion in there of making every possession count. That was a different feel for me with that group. These guys have a plan themselves going out there before we even said anything. It was good to see how all of those guys were working together. There is so much for us to clean up. It was a rough game. We didn’t play well enough. We have to get a lot of things fixed in a short period of time.”

And while the Jets scored two touchdowns in the second half to make the boxscore respectable, it is important to note that Gase is more pleased with the interaction with his offense and in particular the line then he is with getting points on the board.

It was the first time all game that the Jets, on their sixth drive, had crossed midfield. The drive was also the first of the game for the Jets that didn’t end in a punt or an interception.

The Jets managed just 15 first downs on the day and 254 yards of total offense.