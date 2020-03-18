Report: Connor McGovern joins the New York Jets as offensive line rebuild continues

Three times now in the span of roughly 24 hours, New York Jets general manager Joe Douglas made moves to revamp the offensive line. Multiple reports, including by ESPN’s Rich Cimini, say that the Jets agreed to a three-year, $27 million deal with former Denver Broncos center Connor McGovern.

The deal is said to be worth $18 million guaranteed.

McGovern turns 27-years old next month and is coming off a solid season for the underachieving Broncos. He started all 16 games for Denver and has 36 starts in his last three seasons. He has played both right guard and center last year.

He projects as a center for the Jets, however.

There were rumors this week that both the San Francisco 49ers and Minnesota Vikings were interested in McGovern. The Broncos were close to re-signing McGovern but pulled their offer when they signed guard Graham Glasgow. The Jets were rumored to be interested in Glasgow as well, in addition to New England Patriots guard Joe Thuney.

McGovern is an upgrade compared to the Jets combination in 2019 of Ryan Kalil and Johnathan Harrison. The deal is worth starter money, indicating that Douglas doesn’t see McGovern as just depth.

McGovern was a fifth round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft. With the Broncos he was a part of an offensive line that helped running back Phillip Lindsay to become the first undrafted free agent in NFL history to start his career with back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons.

In 1,013 snaps last year, Pro Football Focus reports that he wasn't whistled for one penalty and allowed just a single sack.

The signing of McGovern is part of a massive rebuild of the Jets offensive line, which was a bad unit a year ago. They re-signed guard Alex Lewis, partnering him with returning guard Brian Winters, who has one year left on his contract. In addition to McGovern, the Jets signed Seattle Seahawks tackle George Fant on Monday night.

Rebuilding the offensive line has been a priority for the Jets, who have yet to sign a defensive player in free agency.